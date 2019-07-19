WAHOO – Multiple crashes have been reported on Saunders County roads this month.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported five more on Monday.
The most recent one reported took place July 10 northwest of Ithaca. Isaiah J. Carroll of Ithaca was southbound on County Road 13 in his 2004 Mazda SUV. According to the accident report, Carroll was attempting to go east on the curve, but lost control of the vehicle. It went into the ditch and rolled, landing back on its wheels.
The driver left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. A citation is pending.
A three-car collision took place July 9 about 1.5 miles east of Yutan on Highway 92. Ty Zachary Rannals of Yutan was westbound on the highway in a 2015 GMC Sierra owned by Todd Rannals of Yutan. He reportedly slowed down when he saw officers directing traffic around a vehicle that had caught fire, but didn’t realize traffic had stopped. Rannals collided with the rear end of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder owned and driven by Molly Beth Bergan of Wahoo. That collision pushed Bergan’s vehicle into the rear end of a 2010 Honda Ridgeline, owned by Vetter Leasing of Elkhorn and being driven by Aaron J. Dunlap of Wahoo.
The Sierra and Honda each sustained $5,000 in damages and had to be towed away. Dunlap was able to drive away from the accident with only $1,000 in damage.
A July 5 accident was also recently reported by the sheriff’s office. Levi D. Duncan of Fremont was eastbound on County Road T south of Fremont. He lost control of his 1989 Dodge D150 approximately 1/4 mile east of County Road 9 and it went into the south ditch, where it rolled. The vehicle was listed as totaled.
A July 4 crash took place on County Road 13, about 3 miles east and 1.5 miles north of Cedar Bluffs. Devin Hogg of Fremont was northbound in his 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup when he drove off the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side, causing about $6,000 in damages.
A 16-year old Prague driver was involved in a crash on July 3. According to the accident report, she was eastbound on County Road U about 6 miles north and 1.5 east of Malmo, when she lost control of the 2004 F25 on the gravel road and hit a bridge. She was taken by private transport for medical attention and the vehicle was towed.
