PAPILLION – A former sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department who was also a volunteer member of a local rescue squad has been charged with third-degree sexual assault.
Shannon Fries of Murdock was arrested in Sarpy County after he was accused of improper touching of a female.
According Sarpy County Attorney Brandi Lang, an open court hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12. The time and the date may change before then, however, she added.
Fries has posted bond and the case is ongoing, said Lang.
Fries was a former member of the Ashland Rescue Department. He and his wife Kona were removed from the department last year, according to sources inside the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.