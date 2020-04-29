SHELBY – Zach Kubik, A 2012 Ashland-Greenwood graduate, will get his first head coaching job this fall when he begins his tenure at Shelby-Rising City High School.
Kubik is finishing up the school year in Wray, Colo. like everyone else – virtually.
Once the school year ends, Kubik, his wife Daryl and five-month old son Creighton will make the 317-mile trip to David City where they will call home.
“It’s going to be get really crazy here soon,” laughed Kubik. “But I am really excited about the opportunity to come back to Nebraska and coach football.”
Kubik will spend his days teaching weight training at Shelby-Rising City High School and then coaching the Husky football team in the afternoon and every Friday night.
Daryl Kubik will teach elementary students in Schuyler.
Their new home in David City is about 20 miles from where each of them will be teaching every day.
Kubik was a standout offensive lineman for the Bluejays during his four-year career while playing for Coach Ryan Thompson.
After graduating from Ashland-Greenwood, Kubik continued his football career at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D.
While at Dakota Wesleyan, Kubik worked closely with strength and conditioning coach Kyle Hobbs and decided that he wanted to focus on strength and conditioning while working with high school students.
After graduating in May 2017, Kubik found himself teaching physical education and coaching football in Holyoke and Wray, Colo.
Kubik found out about the opening in Shelby from a friend, got an interview and was offered the job back in the state where he grew up.
“I was really impressed with the facilities when I went there for an interview. Their football complex is tremendous,” Kubik added.
The Huskies finished 6-4 last season and lost in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs at the hands of Aquinas 27-0.
This season the Huskies will play eight-man football, a game that Kubik admittedly is unfamiliar with.
“I have never played or coached eight-man football so there is going to be a little bit of a learning curve for me,” Kubik admitted.
Two Husky assistants will return in the fall to help Kubik get acclimated with the eight-man game.
Kubik also knows Elmwood-Murdock Coach Lance Steffen and his old high school coach, Thompson, is also familiar with the eight-man game after coaching in Prague for a season before taking the job at Ashland-Greenwood.
“I will definitely lean on those guys this year. I am fortunate to those guys as a resource,” added Kubik.
In addition to moving his family across two states and the challenge of starting a new job, Kubik is also faced with a global pandemic that has essentially ground all sporting activities to a halt.
He said making a summer schedule for his players has been a challenge.
“I have essentially come up with two different plans, one if we can get together after June 1 and one if we can’t get together until Aug. 1. The toughest part is just not knowing when things will get back to normal,” Kubik said.
