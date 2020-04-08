WAHOO – A number of employees of Saunders County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
As of Sunday, four employees of the organization have been diagnosed with tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
On March 31, Three Rivers announced that a corrections employee had tested positive. That employee was a Douglas County resident. The gender and age of the person was not revealed.
The next day, the health department announced that another employee tested positive. This time is was a Saunders County resident, a female in her 20s.
Last Friday, the third case connected to jail was announced. The female in her 50s was also an employee who lives in Saunders County.
The fourth case was announced on Sunday. A female resident of Dodge County who is in her 20s has tested positive.
On Friday, 12 employees of Saunders County Corrections were tested for COVID-19. A tent was set up outside of the Law Enforcement Judicial Center, where the jail is located. Of those tested, two were positive for the virus, said Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing on Monday. Those two reported over the weekend as the third and fourth cases.
Uhing said the COVID-19 diagnosis does not affect the work being done by the rest of the corrections staff still on the job.
“The employees at the Saunders County Department of Corrections are continuing to provide the best service possible and Sheriff Stukenholtz has provided excellent leadership.”
Stukenholtz said the jail employees have risen to the occasion during these trying times.
“The employees we have are making extraordinary efforts to serve their community with their outstanding work ethic,” he said.
Saunders County Jail Administrator Brian Styskal said they are working in conjunction with Three Rivers as well as the Governor’s Office to deal with the situation in the best way possible.
“We screen all inmates and take temperatures of staff as well as inmates multiple times per day while also assessing other symptoms related to this situation,” he said. “We are sanitizing everything we can as often as we can. We are educating the inmates as much as we can.”
Styskal said they had had a plan in place for several weeks on dealing with a pandemic but being prepared did not stop the virus from impacting the judicial center.
“My staff are amazing and stepping up big,” he said. “This situation just made one of the toughest jobs out there even tougher and more stressful.”
Styskl said there are many factors that cause the situation to be overwhelming.
“This situation changes by the hour,” he said. “The overall lack of personal protective equipment is certainly a formidable obstacle. We have been attempting to order items over three weeks ago and it is very difficult to get what we need. We have had quite a bit of items donated to our department which is certainly a blessing. We just hope that the supply catches up with the demand soon.”
Styskal said a small minority in the public is causing even more stress by making disparaging remarks on social media.
“It is really sad seeing the effort my staff put forth only to be subjected to ridiculous remarks by uniformed people on social media,” he said.
Stukenholz said the Saunders County attorney and judges worked to reduce the inmate population by getting those individuals that were not a threat to the community out.
“That helped free up a dorm where we could place fresh arrests or to place inmates that were symptomatic,” he said. “We have outstanding support from our County Board and from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Three Rivers has done an amazing job and our correctional staff are our office heroes in this fight against an invisible demon.”
(Staff Reporter Suzi Nelson also contributed to this report.)
