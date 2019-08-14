ASHLAND – Food, live music and a bicycle give-away highlight the fourth annual Unity Sunday planned for Sunday, Aug. 18 at Wiggenhorn Park.
“It’s just a get-together sponsored by all the churches in town,” said Pastor Everette Greathouse of Ashland Bible Church.
The event is sponsored by the Ashland Ministerial Association (AMA), which includes clergy from all churches in the Ashland area. They have scheduled a variety of entertainment including a bounce house and live music by John Salonas of Louisville and a few of his friends, according to Greathouse. The park’s splash pad will be in operation as well.
Free hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages, plus drawings for four free bicycles will round out the fun. Greathouse said they have one bike each, for a girl and a boy, ages 3 to 6 and the same for ages 7 to 12. There is no cost to enter the drawing.
“At the end of the program we draw and give them away,” he said.
Each local church will be represented at the event, along with organizations like the AMA and the ROC Youth Center.
“What we’re trying to do is maybe encourage some outsiders who aren’t churched to learn about our churches in town,” Greathouse said.
This is the fourth year the AMA has held Unity Sunday in the summer. Before that, Unity Sunday was celebrated in the winter with a pulpit exchange and pot luck dinner with guest speaker.
In the first year after the move to August, the AMA served 300 hamburgers and hot dogs before running out. The event continues to grow each year.
The AMA sponsors a number of activities during the year. These include noon worship each day during Holy Week, Baccalaureate service and Community Thanksgiving worship. Each year just prior to Christmas, they provide dozens of food boxes for distribution to local residents who experience financial or other challenges during the Christmas season.
The AMA also organizes bell ringers for the Salvation Army kettle at No Frills on weekends each December. Donations stay in the community to help with emergency needs that may arise during the year.
In addition, Thursday afternoon worship services at Oxbow Living Center and Ashland Care Center are led by local clergy and their church members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.