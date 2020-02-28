LINCOLN – Frontier Cooperative has donated to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs. Thirteen FFA chapters received a grant including Ashland-Greenwood.
Ashland-Greenwood received a $1,019 grant to update their welding tables. The current welding tables are made from scratch left over pieces from the welding lab. The amount requested will provide them with six new welding tables to provide the students with a more professional welding space.
“We are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women that have an interest in agriculture. It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture,” said Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wilhelm.
Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director Stacey Agnew added: “The Nebraska FFA Foundation financially supports growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture with Frontier Cooperatives help to area FFA programs to achieve that FFA vision. Thank you Frontier Cooperative for helping provide resources to the chapters in your area.”
The mission of the Nebraska FFA Foundation is to enhance quality education/FFA programs in order to achieve excellence in leadership development, curriculum innovation and scholastic advancement of students.
For more information, contact Agnew at the Nebraska FFA Foundation, 402-472-5846, stacey@neffafoundation.org.
