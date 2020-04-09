GREENWOOD – The Village of Greenwood has taken steps not only to protect its citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to help those who are affected.
At an emergency meeting on March 16, the village board of trustees voted to close the library, fire hall, community center, gazebo and playground until further notice.
The village office and other village buildings are also closed to public access. The village clerk and maintenance staff will be available via telephone to provide services, according to a release from the village.
The village board also voted to suspend utility disconnections for those who have been financially affected by the pandemic.
Customers must submit a request in writing that briefly states the nature of their disruption in income such as a loss of job due to business closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The customer will fill out a utility payment arrangement plan for the unpaid balance.
For more information, contact the Village Clerk at 402-789-2300.
