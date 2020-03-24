WAHOO – The Three Rivers Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday there are two additional cases of COVID-19, including the first case in Saunders County.
A woman in her 50s in Saunders County has been diagnosed, as well as a woman in her 90s from Washington County.
Three Rivers Public Health Department reported it immediately initiated the contact investigation and will have more information for the community as soon as it becomes available. Both individuals are in self-isolation and under observation.
Persons with COVID-19 symptoms – a fever, cough, fatigue, and sore throat – or who develop symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling. Also notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
Local hospitals, including Saunders Medical Center, request that anyone with symptoms call the facility first before showing up at the emergency room. The patient will be asked a number of questions to help determine if they may have COVID-19, and health care professionals will advise them on what to do next.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department will continue to update the community as new information becomes available.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.