OMAHA – The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has opened a novel coronavirus information line to answer the community’s questions about this new public health concern. That includes responding to questions about the Americans who are staying at Camp Ashland.
The information line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 402-444-3400. The phone lines will be open seven days a week. Callers will be able to have their questions addressed in Spanish as well as English.
“Part of our responsibility as your local public health department is to provide you with the information you need to make good decisions,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “We are excited to be partnering with our friends from the Three Rivers Health Department and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.”
Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Health Department, said, “Our top priority is to protect and promote the health of our communities and local public health is coming together to do that.”
Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy Cass Health Department, stated, “The coronavirus information line is another good example of how local public health departments work together to ensure the needs of all our residents are met.”
Representatives from some of the federal agencies involved in the response are expected to participate on the information line. Operators will be prepared with answers to a wide range of questions, but experts will be on hand to field unique questions the public may have.
The Douglas County Health Department previously opened an information line in 2014 when Ebola patients were brought to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“This is something we’ve done before,” Pour said. “We are ready to do it again.”
Hours and days of operation may be adjusted over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.