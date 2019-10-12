STANTON – A Wahoo company rebuilt the Highway 57 bridge south of Stanton that finally reopened Friday afternoon, almost seven months after the rushing Elkhorn River wiped out part of the southern approach to it.
Work was originally expected to be finished in November, but now many residents in Stanton County have a much quicker route to work or home.
About 40 feet of the approach on the bridge’s south side was wiped out, making the bridge unusable. It also added about 40 minutes for Stanton residents going south of town.
M.E. Collins Contracting of Wahoo was the contractor for repairing the bridge and the riverbank after floodwaters in the Elkhorn River washed out the south approach. Work began in mid-June.
