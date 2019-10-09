ASHLAND – Sue Brauckmuller, former Ashland City Council member and member of the Cemetery Directory Committee will be the featured speaker at the 2019 Ashland Historical Society annual meeting to be held at the Ashland History Museum, 205 North 15th Street, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Brauckmuller has presented programs to the historical society in the past about Veterans of World War I, World War II and early settlers. This year she has titled her presentation the “Mystery Program.”
The annual meeting of the Ashland Historical Society will be held after the program. Present officers are Vice President Peg Lutton, Secretary Judy Hull and Treasurer Marilyn Wright. Board members are Deb Busing Pletcher, Jim Anderson, Patti and Jerry Schofield, Jerry Froistad, Dean Fedde and Suzi Nelson. Matt Flynn is the webmaster and Roger Bratt is the associate webmaster.
Dues are due at this time. They are $20 for single membership, $35 family membership and $75 for a patron.
