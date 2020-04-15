ASHLAND – In 40 years of running the Anderson Racing Stables in Ashland, owner Dave Anderson has seen and experienced almost everything. However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, he is experiencing something brand new.
“Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would be involved in something like this,” Anderson said about what is going on. “Never did I have this as a thought.”
Anderson does consider himself lucky as of right now, however, as he has not had to shut down his operation yet. Even though most of the tracks and racing places have had to postpone their races, Anderson has been able to run his horses at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
But things are different. There are no fans and the employees must practicing social distancing.
“We are extremely blessed that we are still able to go over there and get a paycheck and try to win a race and compete and keep the ball rolling so to speak,” Anderson said. “I think we are very blessed.
Anderson said there have not been any coronavirus cases in the backside or the stable area, but he believes if they do have a diagnosis, they will probably shut down racing immediately. That has been the case in a lot of jurisdictions around the country.
“Some of the bigger tracks around the country have shut down because of it and some of them are racing but without fans and that’s what we are doing,” Anderson said.
Fonner Park had to make some changes that have been strange to deal with and unusual for someone like Anderson who has been doing this for going on 40 years.
“Instead of a Friday, Saturday, Sunday card where fans are in the stands and cheering and betting and all that stuff, we have moved to a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Anderson said. “We are the only tracks running at that time so simulcast wise where we send out signal to every track in the county and even overseas where Australia and Great Britain are getting it.”
Unfortunately, the simulcast does not bring in as much money for the racetrack and it becomes harder to make ends meet without fans in the stands.
“We are handling large amount of money,” Anderson said. “The problem is we get a significant amount more money in the live handle then the simulcast. We only get three percent of the simulcast dollars. So, we have to handle a lot of money just to make ends meet so to speak.
“I feel blessed that we are able to run because so many people on the backside here if we were having to shut down, they have no place to go,” Anderson said.
Anderson mentioned his workers and the stable workers multiple times when talking about shutting down and at one point even had to pause to collect his thoughts when thinking about what could happen if they are forced to shut down.
As Anderson said, they are lucky to be running as of right now but the uncertainty and anxiety of the future takes up a large portion of his mind right now.
