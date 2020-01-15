MEMPHIS – A young black Labrador retriever named Axel is one lucky dog.
Axel fell through the ice at Memphis State Lake Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 8 trying to retrieve a goose his owner had shot. After an attempt to save Axel with a small boat failed, Ashland firefighters were called to the scene.
Ashland fire chief Mike Meyer said Axel had been submerged in the icy water for about 30 to 40 minutes when firefighters Stan Smith, Chase Barten, Caleb Alcorn and Brad Dill arrived.
Using a dry suit and ropes, the fire fighters were able to pull Axel back to dry land. Once out of the frigid water, the young dog was immediately jumping and running around, Meyer said.
Meyer said he did not know if Axel was taken to a vet after the incident, nor did he know the name of Axel’s owner.
