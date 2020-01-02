ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum takes flight inside with our annual Indoor Air Show, Saturday, Jan.18. The Indoor Air Show brings the fun and excitement of an air show indoors with radio-controlled (R/C) models. The model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar.
There will be 75 R/C model pilots and over 20 displays in the Restoration Hangar with seating in the Observation Gallery as well as Hangar B to view and experience this incredible show. R/C flying clubs from Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding area will take part.
“Our club participates in approximately six other indoor flying events each year,” said Omahawks RC Flying board member, Norris Hoover. “This show is the largest event we fly at all year.”
The public is invited to attend and experience flight, learn about radio-controlled aircraft, quadcopters and safe flying practices. Pilots will demonstrate their skills in a space that has a 60-foot ceiling height, which enables them to demonstrate acrobatic dives. R/C club pilots will fly throughout the day beginning at 10:00am and concluding at 2 p.m.
In addition, there will be a raffle and two simulators for visitors to learn how to fly these R/C model planes.
“We will raffle a model airplane kit each hour during the show and offer a grand prize for our simulator contest,” said Hoover.
