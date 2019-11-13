LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is holding an open house public meeting in Ashland as the department continues to study the feasibility of delivering future Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus service.
The project team will present concepts for proposed transit routes between the two cities during a second round of public open house meetings. The Ashland meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library (1324 Silver St.). Presentations will be held at at 12:15, 2 and 4 p.m.
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows
Another open house will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center (2825 Y Street, Omaha) with presentations at 12:15 and 2 p.m.
“We are excited to introduce proposed routes and schedules so we can gather additional input from the public and stakeholders,” said NDOT Transit Manager Kari Ruse.
Those unable to attend the in-person events are invited to join the meeting via Facebook live each of the advertised days at https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.transit from 12 to 1 p.m.
This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring 2020.
More information about Nebraska’s transit program and mobility management is available at https://nebraskatransit.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.