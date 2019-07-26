ASHLAND – The winners of the Stir-Up Grand Parade were chosen by a three-judge panel made up of Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz, County Treasurer Amber Scanlon and former Saunders County Surveyor Louis Austin.
Results
Color Guard – 1. Camp Ashland; 2. American Legion Post 129; 3. American Legion Post 1
Commercial – 1. Ashland Care Center; 2. M&M Towing; 3. Black Hills Energy
Youth – 1. Ashland 14U Youth Baseball; 2. Boy Scout Troop 34; 3. Ashland-Greenwood Junior Wrestling
Religious – 1. Ashland Community Vacation Bible School
Civic Organizations – 1. Prairie Point Quilters; 2. Saunders County Museum; 3. Ashland-Greenwood TeamMates
