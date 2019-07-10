SPECIAL RECOGNITON: Charles Karloff (center) holds the Saunders County Veteran of the Month certificate presented to him July 2, during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors’ meeting. The award was presented by Saunders County Veterans Service Office Mary Pace (left), with congratulations also coming from his wife, Doris Karloff, who is chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors. (Staff Photo by Lisa Brichacek)