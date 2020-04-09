LINCOLN – Frontier Cooperative Company is pleased to announce the following area students have been awarded Frontier Cooperative Scholarships. The scholarships are valued at $1000 each and are directed toward continuing education beyond the high school level.
Frontier’s Board of Directors reviewed applications and selected recipients. The considerations for the awarded scholarship include minimum GPA requirements, continued education focused in agricultural- related studies, and involvement in the local agricultural and Frontier Cooperative community.
“With the link between agriculture and education, the future success of modern agriculture and rural America will be in the hands of our current students. Frontier Cooperative invests in the education of our young people, so they can improve upon the future of agriculture in Nebraska,” said Jeremy Wilhelm, chief executive officer of Frontier Cooperative. “We want to congratulate the achievements of our area high school students, and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
Blake Kobs was among the students selected for the scholarships. He is the son of Lowell and Kayla Kobs of Ashland, and will graduate from Ashland-Greenwood High School. He plans to attend Wayne State.
