LINCOLN – Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday that the Nebraska Legislature will reconvene temporarily next week to authorize emergency funding to address needs arising from the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Senators will convene Monday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. to hold a three-day emergency funding session.
“I realize the severity of the public health crisis we are facing,” Scheer said. “I am only bringing the Legislature back into session because it is necessary for us to authorize this critical funding so that Nebraska can respond sufficiently to the current crisis.”
The speaker suspended the legislative session March 16 due to public health concerns regarding the spread of the new coronavirus. Scheer said senators will reconvene to complete the 2020 session when the COVID-19 situation has stabilized in Nebraska. No date has been set at this time.
State Sen. Bruce Bostleman, representing District 23, is among the legislators who will be meeting next week in emergency session.
His office in Lincoln is closed temporarily to the public, as are all legislative offices. He said his staff is working from home but will monitor phone calls and emails.
In the meantime, the senator urges Nebraskans to be patient, resilient and adaptable during this time.
“We will continue to care for neighbors in different ways than we did a year ago,” he said. “The words ‘Nebraska Strong’ resonate again, in a different way, to be strong in health, be strong for our medical staff and practicing CDC recommendations.”
