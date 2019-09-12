WEEPING WATER – Local youth from Ashland, Greenwood, Elmwood and Murdock competed in 4-H events at the Cass County Fair Aug. 5 to 8. Here is how they did.

Beef/Showmanship

Senior 15 and Older – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple

Intermediate ages 12-14 – Rylan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple

Junior ages 8-11 – Ryerson Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Carson Towle, Murdock, Blue; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Rowan Kastens, Elmwood, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 2

Beef/Market

Market Heifers – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple 1; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple 2; Rylan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Blue; Rowan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Ryerson Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple; Rylan Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 1; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 2

Club Group of Three – Stove Creek Rustlers, Purple; Fairland Giants, Purple 1

Beef/Breeding Heifers – Angus

Yearling Heifers – Ella Miller Calved March and April, Ashland, Purple 2

Beef/Breeding Heifers – Commercial

Yearling Heifers – Carson Towle – Calved January and February, Murdock, Purple; Luke Lambert – Calved March and April, Greenwood, Blue; Hannah Bornemeier – Calved March and April, Elmwood, Purple 2; Jase Bornemeier – Calved July and August, Elmwood, Purple

Beef/Maine Anjou

Yearling Heifers – Calved March and April – Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple

Beef/Breeding Heifers – Simmental

Yearling Heifers – Calved March and April – Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1

Spring Heifer Calves – Calved January to April – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 2

Beef/Cow-Calf

Cow-Calf Class – Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 1; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 2

Beef/Feeder Calf

Senior Feeder Calf Showmanship – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 1

Junior Feeder Calf Showmanship – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Jase Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 2

Exotic and Crossbred Steers – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple; Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 1

Exotic and Crossbred Heifers – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Blue; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple; Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 1

Clover Kid Bucket Calf

JP Heitman, Ashland, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Brody Heitman, Ashland CK; Tucker Guy, Elmwood, CK; Jack Lambert, Greenwood, CK; Grant Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Ella Platt, Murdock, CK; Sawyer Fritz, Murdock, CK; Estelle Rase, Murdock, CK; Elsie Schweitzer, Murdock, CK; Madden Vogt, Elmwood, CK; Payton Vogt, Elmwood, CK; Cameryn Towle, Murdock, CK; Vivian Rase, Murdock, CK; Landon Schroll, Murdock, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Amelia Farris, Murdock, CK

Clover Kid Small Animals

Other Small Animals – Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK

Small Animal Showmanship – Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK

Clothing and Consumer Management - Attention Shoppers

Clothing Wardrobe Inventory – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Red

Complete Wearable Outfit – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple

Clothing and Consumer Management - Beyond the Needle

Embellished Garment with Original Design – Jonah Rikli, Greenwood, Blue

Clothing and Consumer Management - Shopping In Style

Best Buy For Your Buck – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue;

Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple

Clothing and Consumer Management - Steam Clothing 1

Simple Pillow – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Mya Kavan, Murdock, Purple 2

Clothing and Consumer Management - Steam Clothing 2

Top – Brooke Goudie Elmwood, Blue; Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Blue

Bottom – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Purple;

Dress – Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue

Two-Piece Outfit – Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Purple 1

Clover Kid Static

Clover Kid Crafts – Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Bo Backemeyer, Greenwood, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK

Herdsmanship Contest

Beef Herdsmanship – Fairland Giants Blue;

Sheep, Meat Goats, and Dairy Goats – 4-H Western Feeders, Alvo, Blue; Cass County Creative Cats, Blue; Hare Raisers, Blue; Fairland Giants, Purple; Hamma Lamma Slammers, Purple; Stove Creek Rustlers, Purple 1

Swine – Hamma Lamma Slammers, Blue; Stove Creek Rustlers, Blue; Fairland Giants, Red; 4-H Western Feeders, Alvo, Purple 1

Dairy – Hamma Lamma Slammers, Purple 1

Horse Judging Contest

Junior Horse Judging – Robbi Zech, Murray, Purple 2;

Senior Horse Judging Cody Kopf, Murdock, Blue

Junior Livestock Judging

Livestock Judging Contest

Carson Towle, Murdock, Blue; Ella Miller, Ashland, Blue; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Anna Stackpole, Murdock, Red; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 1; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple 2

Intermediate Livestock Judging – Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 1

Senior Livestock Judging – Michael Stackpole, Murdock, Red;

Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Red

Clover Kid Livestock Judging

Caleb Kraeger Elmwood, CK

Performing Arts Contest

Clover Kid Drill or Dance Routine – Estelle Rase, Murdock, CK; Vivian Rase, Murdock, CK

Shooting Sports and Archery Contest

Junior Freestyle Archery Christian Brettmann Elmwood, Blue; Rebecca Brettmann, Elmwood, Red; Jacob Stewart, Elmwood, Purple 1

Clover Kid Table Setting Contest

Kinley Dorr Elmwood, CK; Kade Haertel, Greenwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK

Table Setting Contest

Junior (8-9 year olds) – Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Brooklyn Justus, Elmwood, Purple; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple 1;Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 2

Intermediate (10-11 yr. olds) – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple 1; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple 2

Dairy - Jersey

Jersey Spring Heifer Calf – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple

Jersey Winter Heifer Calf – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple

Jersey Spring Yearling –Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple

Dairy Showmanship and Club Group

Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple

Slammers Dairy Showmanship and Club Group

Club Group of 3 – Hamma Lamma, Purple 1

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Intermediate – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1

Junior – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple 2

Dairy Goats

Five months and under eight months – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple; Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 2

Under two years/Milking Doe – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1

Two and three years/Milking Doe – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1

Junior Herd – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple

Dam and Daughter – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple

Clover Kid Dairy Goat

Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Erin Hynes, Murdock, CK

Clover Kid Modeling

Clover Kid Modeling – Kinley Dorr, Elmwood, CK

Fashion Show

Modeling STEAM Clothing 2 – Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Purple 1; Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple 2

Fashion Show: Shopping In Style - Attention Shoppers

Modeling Shopping in Style Purchased Outfit and Written Report – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue; Annie Backemeyer; Greenwood, Purple 1

Attention Shoppers Modeling Attention Shoppers Garment – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple 1

Foods - Cake Decorating

Cake Decorating Display Board – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple

Decorated Cookies – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue

One or Two Layer Decorated Layer Cake – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Blue; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple

Decorated Cupcakes – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Purple

Foods - Cooking 101

Cookies – Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple

Muffins – Micaiah Price, Ashland, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Blue; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple

No Bake Cookie – Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Blue; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple

Brownies – Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue

Snack Mix – Ben Willey, Elmwood, Purple

Baking History Interview – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple

Loaf Quick Bread – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Blue

Foods - Cooking 201

Loaf Quick Bread – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple

Creative Mixes – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue

Biscuits or Scones – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple; Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple 2

Healthy Baked Product – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple

Coffee Cake – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple

Food Interview – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple

Foods - Cooking 301

White Bread – Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple 2

Specialty Rolls – Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Blue

Dinner Rolls – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple

Specialty Bread – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple

Foods - Cooking 401

Double Crust Fruit Pie – Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple; Hannah Petersen, Elmwood, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple 1

Family Food Traditions – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple

Ethnic Food Exhibit – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple

Foam Cake – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple;

Specialty Pastry – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple

Foods - Food Flop

Food Flop – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple

Foods - General Foods

Food Science Exploration Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Purple

Physical Activity and Health Poster Scrapbook, or Photo Display – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple

Cooking Basics Recipe File – Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Purple

Foods - Other Food Item

Any Food Item or Educational Exhibit – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue

General Areas Computers

Produce a Computer Slideshow Presentation – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple 1; Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple 2

General Areas Electricity

Electrical Display or Item – Austin Hawks Elmwood, Purple; Leo Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 2

Electronic Project – Zane Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 1

General Areas Geospatial

Agriculture Precision Map – Zane Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 1

General Areas Welding

Welding Furniture – Whitney Bruce, Walton, Blue

General Areas Wood Science

Woodworking Article/Nailing it Together – Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple 1

Woodworking Display /Nailing it Together – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue

Woodworking Article/ Finishing Up – Whitney Bruce, Walton, Blue

Home Environment - Design Decision

Accessory/Textile-2D – Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Red

Accessory/Textile-3D – Ella Miller, Ashland, Blue; Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue

Accessory/3D – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Red

Furniture/Recycled/Remade – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple;

Leo Rikli, Greenwood, Purple

Furniture/Outdoor Living – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood Purple

Accessory/Outdoor Living – Jonah Rikli, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Red

Home Environment - Design My Space

Simple Accessory Made Using Wood – Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue

Simple Accessory Made Using Plastic – Micaiah Price, Ashland, Red

Simple Accessory Made Using Recycled Bulletin Board – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple

Home Environment - Furnishings on a Shoestring

Low Cost Article – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Red

Home Environment - Heirloom Treasures Family Keepsakes

Furniture – Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple

Cleaned Restored Heirloom Accessory or Furniture – Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue

Home Environment - Portfolio Pathways

Original Acrylic Painting – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue

MORE CASS COUNTY FAIR RESULTS IN NEXT WEEK'S GAZETTE

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.