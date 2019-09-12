WEEPING WATER – Local youth from Ashland, Greenwood, Elmwood and Murdock competed in 4-H events at the Cass County Fair Aug. 5 to 8. Here is how they did.
Beef/Showmanship
Senior 15 and Older – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple
Intermediate ages 12-14 – Rylan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple
Junior ages 8-11 – Ryerson Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Carson Towle, Murdock, Blue; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Rowan Kastens, Elmwood, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 2
Beef/Market
Market Heifers – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple 1; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple 2; Rylan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Blue; Rowan Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Ryerson Kastens, Elmwood, Blue; Nolan Platt, Murdock, Purple; Rylan Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 1; Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 2
Club Group of Three – Stove Creek Rustlers, Purple; Fairland Giants, Purple 1
Beef/Breeding Heifers – Angus
Yearling Heifers – Ella Miller Calved March and April, Ashland, Purple 2
Beef/Breeding Heifers – Commercial
Yearling Heifers – Carson Towle – Calved January and February, Murdock, Purple; Luke Lambert – Calved March and April, Greenwood, Blue; Hannah Bornemeier – Calved March and April, Elmwood, Purple 2; Jase Bornemeier – Calved July and August, Elmwood, Purple
Beef/Maine Anjou
Yearling Heifers – Calved March and April – Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple
Beef/Breeding Heifers – Simmental
Yearling Heifers – Calved March and April – Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1
Spring Heifer Calves – Calved January to April – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 2
Beef/Cow-Calf
Cow-Calf Class – Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 1; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 2
Beef/Feeder Calf
Senior Feeder Calf Showmanship – Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 1
Junior Feeder Calf Showmanship – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Jase Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue; Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple 1; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 2
Exotic and Crossbred Steers – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple; Jase Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 1
Exotic and Crossbred Heifers – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Blue; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Blue; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple; Mallory Pavlik, Ashland, Purple 1
Clover Kid Bucket Calf
JP Heitman, Ashland, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Brody Heitman, Ashland CK; Tucker Guy, Elmwood, CK; Jack Lambert, Greenwood, CK; Grant Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Ella Platt, Murdock, CK; Sawyer Fritz, Murdock, CK; Estelle Rase, Murdock, CK; Elsie Schweitzer, Murdock, CK; Madden Vogt, Elmwood, CK; Payton Vogt, Elmwood, CK; Cameryn Towle, Murdock, CK; Vivian Rase, Murdock, CK; Landon Schroll, Murdock, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Amelia Farris, Murdock, CK
Clover Kid Small Animals
Other Small Animals – Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK
Small Animal Showmanship – Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK
Clothing and Consumer Management - Attention Shoppers
Clothing Wardrobe Inventory – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Red
Complete Wearable Outfit – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple
Clothing and Consumer Management - Beyond the Needle
Embellished Garment with Original Design – Jonah Rikli, Greenwood, Blue
Clothing and Consumer Management - Shopping In Style
Best Buy For Your Buck – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue;
Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple
Clothing and Consumer Management - Steam Clothing 1
Simple Pillow – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Mya Kavan, Murdock, Purple 2
Clothing and Consumer Management - Steam Clothing 2
Top – Brooke Goudie Elmwood, Blue; Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Blue
Bottom – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Purple;
Dress – Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue
Two-Piece Outfit – Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Purple 1
Clover Kid Static
Clover Kid Crafts – Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Odin Janssen, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood CK; Brady Bornemeier, Elmwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK; Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Grant Miller, Ashland, CK; Bo Backemeyer, Greenwood, CK; Colin Rikli, Greenwood, CK
Herdsmanship Contest
Beef Herdsmanship – Fairland Giants Blue;
Sheep, Meat Goats, and Dairy Goats – 4-H Western Feeders, Alvo, Blue; Cass County Creative Cats, Blue; Hare Raisers, Blue; Fairland Giants, Purple; Hamma Lamma Slammers, Purple; Stove Creek Rustlers, Purple 1
Swine – Hamma Lamma Slammers, Blue; Stove Creek Rustlers, Blue; Fairland Giants, Red; 4-H Western Feeders, Alvo, Purple 1
Dairy – Hamma Lamma Slammers, Purple 1
Horse Judging Contest
Junior Horse Judging – Robbi Zech, Murray, Purple 2;
Senior Horse Judging Cody Kopf, Murdock, Blue
Junior Livestock Judging
Livestock Judging Contest
Carson Towle, Murdock, Blue; Ella Miller, Ashland, Blue; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Anna Stackpole, Murdock, Red; Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple 1; Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland, Purple 2
Intermediate Livestock Judging – Luke Lambert, Greenwood, Purple 1
Senior Livestock Judging – Michael Stackpole, Murdock, Red;
Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Red
Clover Kid Livestock Judging
Caleb Kraeger Elmwood, CK
Performing Arts Contest
Clover Kid Drill or Dance Routine – Estelle Rase, Murdock, CK; Vivian Rase, Murdock, CK
Shooting Sports and Archery Contest
Junior Freestyle Archery Christian Brettmann Elmwood, Blue; Rebecca Brettmann, Elmwood, Red; Jacob Stewart, Elmwood, Purple 1
Clover Kid Table Setting Contest
Kinley Dorr Elmwood, CK; Kade Haertel, Greenwood, CK; Caleb Kraeger, Elmwood, CK
Table Setting Contest
Junior (8-9 year olds) – Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Brooklyn Justus, Elmwood, Purple; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple 1;Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple 2
Intermediate (10-11 yr. olds) – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple 1; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple 2
Dairy - Jersey
Jersey Spring Heifer Calf – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple
Jersey Winter Heifer Calf – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple
Jersey Spring Yearling –Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple
Dairy Showmanship and Club Group
Intermediate Dairy Showmanship – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple
Slammers Dairy Showmanship and Club Group
Club Group of 3 – Hamma Lamma, Purple 1
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Intermediate – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1
Junior – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple 2
Dairy Goats
Five months and under eight months – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple; Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 2
Under two years/Milking Doe – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1
Two and three years/Milking Doe – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple 1
Junior Herd – Dakota Wagner, Murdock, Purple
Dam and Daughter – Clayton Wagner, Murdock, Purple
Clover Kid Dairy Goat
Emmit Jones, Murdock, CK; Erin Hynes, Murdock, CK
Clover Kid Modeling
Clover Kid Modeling – Kinley Dorr, Elmwood, CK
Fashion Show
Modeling STEAM Clothing 2 – Abigail Masonbrink, Murdock, Purple 1; Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple 2
Fashion Show: Shopping In Style - Attention Shoppers
Modeling Shopping in Style Purchased Outfit and Written Report – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue; Annie Backemeyer; Greenwood, Purple 1
Attention Shoppers Modeling Attention Shoppers Garment – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple 1
Foods - Cake Decorating
Cake Decorating Display Board – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple
Decorated Cookies – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue
One or Two Layer Decorated Layer Cake – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Blue; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple
Decorated Cupcakes – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Purple
Foods - Cooking 101
Cookies – Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Mollie Lambert, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Ella Miller, Ashland, Purple; Hannah Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple
Muffins – Micaiah Price, Ashland, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Blue; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple
No Bake Cookie – Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Blue; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Purple; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple
Brownies – Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue
Snack Mix – Ben Willey, Elmwood, Purple
Baking History Interview – Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple
Loaf Quick Bread – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Blue
Foods - Cooking 201
Loaf Quick Bread – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Marissa Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Tucker Oehlerking, Elmwood, Purple; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple
Creative Mixes – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue
Biscuits or Scones – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple; Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple 2
Healthy Baked Product – Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple
Coffee Cake – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple
Food Interview – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple
Foods - Cooking 301
White Bread – Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue; Lucy Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple; Ellie Meyer, Murdock, Purple 2
Specialty Rolls – Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Blue
Dinner Rolls – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue; Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Purple
Specialty Bread – Sela Rikli, Greenwood, Blue; Ayzlee Haertel, Greenwood, Purple
Foods - Cooking 401
Double Crust Fruit Pie – Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Blue; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple; Hannah Petersen, Elmwood, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple 1
Family Food Traditions – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple; Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Purple
Ethnic Food Exhibit – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Blue; Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple
Foam Cake – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple;
Specialty Pastry – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple
Foods - Food Flop
Food Flop – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Purple
Foods - General Foods
Food Science Exploration Layton Bornemeier Elmwood, Purple
Physical Activity and Health Poster Scrapbook, or Photo Display – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple
Cooking Basics Recipe File – Annie Backemeyer, Greenwood, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Purple
Foods - Other Food Item
Any Food Item or Educational Exhibit – Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood, Blue
General Areas Computers
Produce a Computer Slideshow Presentation – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple 1; Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Purple 2
General Areas Electricity
Electrical Display or Item – Austin Hawks Elmwood, Purple; Leo Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 2
Electronic Project – Zane Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 1
General Areas Geospatial
Agriculture Precision Map – Zane Rikli, Greenwood, Purple 1
General Areas Welding
Welding Furniture – Whitney Bruce, Walton, Blue
General Areas Wood Science
Woodworking Article/Nailing it Together – Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple 1
Woodworking Display /Nailing it Together – Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Blue
Woodworking Article/ Finishing Up – Whitney Bruce, Walton, Blue
Home Environment - Design Decision
Accessory/Textile-2D – Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue; Michael Hynes, Murdock, Purple; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Red
Accessory/Textile-3D – Ella Miller, Ashland, Blue; Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue
Accessory/3D – Dylan Bornemeier, Elmwood, Blue; Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue; Maycee Platt, Murdock, Red
Furniture/Recycled/Remade – Spencer Koehn, Elmwood, Purple;
Leo Rikli, Greenwood, Purple
Furniture/Outdoor Living – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood Purple
Accessory/Outdoor Living – Jonah Rikli, Greenwood, Purple; Micaiah Price, Ashland, Purple; Austin Hawks, Elmwood, Purple; Dakota Glasshoff, Murdock, Red
Home Environment - Design My Space
Simple Accessory Made Using Wood – Mya Kavan, Murdock, Blue
Simple Accessory Made Using Plastic – Micaiah Price, Ashland, Red
Simple Accessory Made Using Recycled Bulletin Board – Brooke Goudie, Elmwood, Purple
Home Environment - Furnishings on a Shoestring
Low Cost Article – Layton Bornemeier, Elmwood, Red
Home Environment - Heirloom Treasures Family Keepsakes
Furniture – Easton Roeber, Ashland, Purple
Cleaned Restored Heirloom Accessory or Furniture – Maycee Platt, Murdock, Blue
Home Environment - Portfolio Pathways
Original Acrylic Painting – Harrison Koehn, Elmwood, Blue
MORE CASS COUNTY FAIR RESULTS IN NEXT WEEK'S GAZETTE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.