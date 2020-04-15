FREMONT – The number of people with COVID-19 keeps climbing in the Three Rivers Health Department District, which includes Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties.
Since April 5, two new cases were identified in Saunders County, according to Three Rivers. Last Friday, the health department reported a man in his 50s tested positive. On Sunday, another case was announced in the county, this time a man in his 40s.
Both cases were caused by community spread, according to health department officials, who performed an investigation of people who had close contact with the patients. These people are self-isolating and are being monitored by Three Rivers for signs of symptoms. As of Monday, no new cases had been identified. The total in Saunders County is five.
The first death of a COVID-19 patient in the Three Rivers district was confirmed on Monday. This death was that of a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions that was previously reported as a confirmed case in Washington County.
In addition, Three Rivers has identified another case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the health jurisdiction total to 37 cases. A Dodge County resident in his 60s has tested positive for the virus and he is self-isolating at home. The health department said this case is deemed to be community spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is Dodge County’s 11th case. It has also been determined by Three Rivers that a Dodge County case identified on Sunday was community spread. The same self-quarantine and monitoring protocol for people who came in contact with the man, who is in his 30s, will be followed.
Health department officials are not releasing the names of the patients nor the communities where they live to protect their privacy.
While many are working from home and some are self-isolating due to COVID-19, the need to stay connected remains, according to State Sen. Bruce Bostleman, who represents Saunders County as part of District 23.
“With everyone staying home I encourage you to get into contact with your neighbors or the elderly in your community. Ask them if they need anything from the store in order to limit the amount of people venturing out in the public,” he said.
Three Rivers reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain like grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those that eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC. Wearing face masks may prevent the spread of the virus form the wearer to others.
Because the supply of surgical masks and N95 respirators are so low, the CDC is recommending cloth masks. The coverings can be made from household items or common materials found at home for little cost. A tutorial for a no sew mask can be found at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a32084240/how-to-make-no-sew-homemade-face-masks/. Do not use them on children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing or someone who is unconscious or incapacitated.
Social distancing should still be maintained, even when wearing a face mask. The CDC said staying six feet away from people and frequent hand washing are still vital to containing the virus spread.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) rolled out a pilot program last week to help first responders deal with potential exposure to COVID-19.
The concern of health care workers, emergency medical services workers, law enforcement and corrections officers after finishing their shift is whether they could potentially expose loved ones to the virus unintentionally because of the daily requirements of the job.
The individuals will be afforded accommodations to quarantine at participating hotels to protect their families from exposure. Should a first responder begin showing signs of COVID-19 they will be able to self-isolate and receive appropriate care. Accommodations are for frontline employees who cannot quarantine at home or cohabitate with someone who is deemed high-risk.
Call 833-220-0018 to request a room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. These sites are not open to the general public. Lancaster County workers must coordinate directly with their employer.
Dr. Gary Anthone, director of Public Health and chief medical officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the state is working daily to increase Nebraska’s capacity to test more people for COVID-19.
Current guidelines prioritizes hospitalized patients with a clinical presentation consistent with COVID-19; health care workers; public safety/first responders; residents and staff at nursing homes; residents and staff at group homes, homeless shelters, and child care facilities; people over 65 years old and anyone with underlying conditions where a COVID-19 infection could result in severe illness or death.
The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms, according to the health department. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Everyone is urged to call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. An order from a physician or public health is needed to receive a test.
For more information about COVID-19 go to www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus, cdc.gov/covid19 or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline. Bostelman can be reached by calling 402-471-2719 or emailing gbbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
