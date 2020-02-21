WAHOO – At the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 11 members recognized a veteran who is a resident of Saunders County.
Allen Arp of Yutan was nominated for the month of February 2020 by his good friend Matt Dillon.
Arp joined the Nebraska National Guard in 1961 and was activated to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. assigned to the 24th Medical Air Ambulance. As a medic in the military, he was assigned to the hospital, however he was assigned to travel around on the air ambulance picking up service members and bring them back to Fort Leonard Wood for treatment.
After being discharged from the military, he came home to marry his wife Mary in 1963.
Arp went on to do some farming, and later worked as a USDA meat inspector, retiring after 30 years.
He is very active with the American Legion Post 262 from Yutan, having served almost all the positons to include commander for several years.
Dillon said if there is an activity for the American Legion, Arp has been part of it. He is currently in charge of the annual fish fries and, according to Dillon, turn out for these events has been amazing.
According to County Board Chairperson Doris Karloff, the Saunders County Supervisors were honored to celebrate Arp for his service.
“Throughout our nation’s history, it is the efforts of men and women such as Mr. Arp that have provided the freedoms that we, as Americans dearly enjoy today,” she said. “Let us never forget your demonstrated sacrifice, service, love and commitment to your county.”
