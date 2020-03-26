VALPARAISO – Airman Brady Nelson, son of Mark and Vicki Nelson of Valparaiso, graduated from Air Force Basic Military training course, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
He finished in the top 10 percent of his class as an Honor Graduate. He is now attending Technical Training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas as an Aerospace Ground Equipment mechanic and will be stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in S.C.
