LINCOLN – View work by nationally known artists from around the Midwest at the Autumn Harvest Art Show, scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.
This event, hosted by Prairie Images, will be held at the Peter Kiewit Lodge from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.
The works of art will include wildlife, landscape, cityscape, portrait, still life, Native American, Southwest, Americana and Impressionist paintings in a variety of mediums. There also will be sculpture, wood carving, nature and wildlife photography, rustic metal sculpture and pottery.
Contact the park for more information at 402-944-2523. A park entry permit is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.