ASHLAND – Matt Martin will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 4 meeting of Men in Mission at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland.
Coffee is served at 6:30 a.m. and the free-will-offering breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m.
Martin graduated from Wayne State College in 1989 with a bachelor of science in criminal justice. While in college, he joined the Iowa Army National Guard. He rose to the rank of sergeant (E-5) in a Mechanized Infantry Unit prior to the end of his enlistment.
Martin was hired by the Norfolk Police Division in July of 1989. He worked for Norfolk for five years as a patrol officer. While at Norfolk he was Officer of the Quarter two times and Officer of the Year one time.
Martin was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in October of 1994 as a deputy sheriff. As a deputy, he worked road patrol, court security and employee development. He was promoted to Sergeant in December 2002 and was assigned to the road patrol. In October of 2003 he was transferred to criminal investigations.
In July 2007 Martin was promoted to lieutenant. He initially oversaw fugitive warrants, records, civil process, and civil proceeds. In September 2008 Matt was transferred to the Office of Professional Standards where he conducted pre-employment background investigations and internal affairs investigations. In January 2019 he was transferred to Administrative Services. While employed by the Sheriff’s Office he earned his masters of public administration in 2014 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in June of 2018.
Martin is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, Iowa where he has been a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, trustee, elder and congregation president. He and his wife have been members since 1998. Both of their children have been baptized and confirmed in this church.
The Men in Mission Romans Bible Study will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m., at Ashland Bible Church.
