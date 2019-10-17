ASHLAND – Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM) welcomes Susan Jael Medina as director of development. She comes to NLOM with almost 20 years of fundraising experience for organizations in both Nebraska and California.
Jael Medina said she cherishes the relationships she gets to build as she helps others make a difference for youth in their community and see the impact their gifts are making to nurture leadership for service in the church and world.
Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM) provides camp, conference, retreat, and leadership development programs. Formed in 1975 as part of the Nebraska Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, NLOM is based in Ashland, with a second camp, conference and retreat location, Sullivan Hills Camp, near Lodgepole. For more information, visit NLOM.org.
