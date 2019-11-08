ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum offers a first of its kind expo event for the museum. The public is invited to attend our Author Expo, where the guests will get to meet and hear more than a dozen authors of all genres. The event is scheduled for Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Author Expo includes both aspiring and established authors. Authors will take the stage to share their creative inspirations, read an excerpt from their work, and will also be available to autograph their books. There are authors with different styles ranging from conspiracy theory to romantic comedy to poetry. Copies of the authors works will be available to purchase on-site.
Guests should arrive before 10 a.m.; the program will begin with author presentations in our ConAgra Theater located on the lower level of the Museum.
Advance registration is not required. For more information, guests are asked to go online at www.SACMuseum.org or contact 402-944-3100, extension 253.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission is applied to all non-member guests. The event is free to members. Adults are $12, seniors are $11 and children 4 to 12 are $6.
