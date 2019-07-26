ASHLAND – Pastor Mike Hader will be the featured speaker at the Men in Mission breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland. Coffee is served at 6:30 a.m. and the free-will-offering breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m.
Hader was born and raised in New Jersey. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He went through the Navy Nuclear Power program and entered into the submarine force. In 1990 he was commissioned as an ensign and became a maintenance officer, repairing all classes of ships and submarines of the fleet. He is qualified as a submariner and surface warfare officer. In 2009 he retired from the Navy as a commander (O-5). He has lived in 13 states and two countries.
Hader and his wife, Julie, married in June of 1999. Between them they have four children and four wonderful grandchildren. They also have one very spoiled golden retriever mix dog (Daisy Duke), who adopted them when they moved to Kansas in 2009.
A lifelong Christian, Hader is answering a call that God has laid on his heart, as of July 1, he is the pastor at Barada and Bethel United Methodist churches in rural southeast Nebraska. The Barada church is also in a partnership with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
In his spare time Hader enjoys bicycling riding, studying God’s word and just hanging with Julie and Daisy Duke.
The Men in Mission Romans Bible Study will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 a.m., at Ashland Bible Church.
