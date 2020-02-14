WAHOO – A few more names have been added to the election ballot for the May 12 Primary Election.
Incumbent Mathew Meyer will run for re-election in the Ashland City Council race in Ward 2. Meyer filed on Feb. 6.
In Ashland’s Ward 1, no one has filed as of Monday. Last Thursday, Chuck Niemeyer was appointed as the new council member for Ward 1.
Incumbent Suzanne Sapp will seek to stay on the school board for the Ashland-Greenwood School District, having filed her candidacy on Feb. 4. Eric Beranek, also an incumbent, filed for re-election on Jan. 29.
In other school board races, Stephanie Langemeier has filed for re-election in the Mead School District. She is an incumbent.
Shannon Lubker, also an incumbent, will seek to retain her seat on the Cedar Bluffs Board of Education. She filed for re-election on Feb. 6.
Tom Slobodnik is challenging incumbent Scott Sukstorf for the District 4 seat in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. Slobodnik, of rural Yutan, filed on Feb. 6.
In District 6, incumbent Ed Rastovski has not filed for re-election as of Monday. Last week’s story in the Wahoo Newspaper incorrectly reported that he had filed. So far, only Tom Hrdlicka has put their name on the ballot for the seat.
The final day that incumbents (those already in office) can file is Tuesday, Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have until March 2 to officially put their name on the ballot.
Deadlines for voter registration are also approaching. April 13 is the first day for in-person early voting at the election office. April 24 is the deadline for mail-in, online and agency registration.
The final day for in-person voter registration is May 1. That is also the last day requests for early voting ballots can be requested. And write-in candidates must file a notarized affidavit by this day as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.