WAHOO – The Wahoo community is invited to stop by, have some great food and support the mission Table Grace Café when the pay-if-you-can restaurant located in downtown Omaha, returns on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The food truck, Mobile Grace, will be parked in the west parking lot of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., Wahoo.
The mission of Table Grace, according to founders Matt and Simone Weber, is to foster a healthy community by offering great food prepared and served in a graceful manner to anyone who walks through the door. Their goal: everyone, regardless of economic status, deserves the chance to eat wonderful food while being treated with respect and dignity.
Like their restaurant, the food truck has a donation box instead of a cash register. People may pay as much as they want to or as little as they can.
At Table Grace those who can’t make a donation for their meal will be directed to the cafe’s chore board. Tasks might include sweeping, mopping, greeting customers or helping close after lunch.
The Webers also offer a 10-day job experience program and help graduates apply for restaurant jobs.
“A lot of people (in the job experience program) are struggling in some way shape or form,” said Matt Weber, a trained chef. “They may be out on parole, homeless, or not worked for a while and need something to put on their resume to give them a fresh start.”
“Matt and Simone have devoted their skills and energy to truly making a difference in peoples’ lives,” said Diane Reece, mission coordinator at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. “They are inspiring, talented and just great individuals – the type of people we need to support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.