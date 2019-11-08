WAHOO – A number of accidents have been reported on local roads over the past several weeks by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 4, a two-vehicle accident near Weston resulted in damage to a grain truck and a pickup. A 2013 Mack semi driven by Gene Egr of Schuyler was northbound on County Road 20 three miles east and one mile north of Weston as a 2002 Chevy S10 pickup driven by Eli Sanchez of Wahoo was westbound on County Road L.
Both vehicles observed the other approaching the intersection and applied their brakes. Egr’s truck, owned by Schuyler Co-op Inc. of Schuyler, struck the side and rear of the vehicle Sanchez was driving, which is owned by Elizabeth Williams of Wahoo. A yield sign was present on County Road 20, the report stated.
The pickup sustained $2,000 in damage, while the semi received damage in the amount of $500.
A driver allegedly blacked out and woke up after striking a building in Ceresco on Oct. 19. According to the report, Dennis Johnson of Ceresco was driving a 2004 Ford pickup on First Street in Ceresco nearing the intersection of Pine Street when the accident occurred. Johnson’s vehicle struck a power pole on First Street, severed it off, then crossed the center line of the road and entered a parking lot to the east, striking another pole and severing it off as well. The pickup continued down the hill before striking the Ceresco Self Storage building.
Johnson was taken to a Lincoln hospital by the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle received $5,000 worth of damage.
Two vehicles collided one mile north of Wahoo on Oct. 25, resulting in $6,500 damage to both vehicles.
According to the report, Steven Wittmershouse of Colon was northbound on Highway 109 in a 2018 Chevy pickup when Marjory Schneider of Bee entered the highway from County Road N and struck Wittmershouse’s vehicle. Schneider, who was driving a 2017 Subaru, said she did not see the pickup before entering the roadway.
Inattention played a part in a two-vehicle collision near Mead on the afternoon of Oct. 27. According to the report, Alicia Carosella of Omaha was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and had slowed or stopped on Highway 77 two miles north and one mile west of Mead because a semi was entering the roadway. Samantha Chaney of Bellevue was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz and struck the rear of Carosella’s vehicle. The report blamed the accident on “inattention” on the part of Chaney. Both vehicles sustained an estimated $5,000 damage each.
Two accidents took place on icy roads on the morning of Oct. 30. The first occurred at about 7:30 a.m. when Garret Wiseman of Fremont was southbound on Highway 77 just north of the intersection of Highway 109 in a 1988 Dodge Durango. Wiseman lost control due to icy/snowy road conditions and traveled into the center of the highway, where he impacted a 2007 Chevrolet SUV driven by Myah Schwarting of Cedar Bluffs. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Schwarting was transported to a medical facility in Fremont by the Cedar Bluffs Rescue Squad. No other injuries were reported.
A patch of ice also caused a vehicle to go into a ditch and roll over near Weston on Oct. 30. Dustin Stephens of Pickrell was driving a 2003 Ford van owned by Changing Spaces LLC of Lincoln on Highway 92 seven miles south of Weston when the accident occurred. The vehicle sustained $2,000 in damage.
A driver and his passenger were taken to Saunders Medical Center for medical attention after a two-car collision on Nov. 1 near Ithaca.
Alex Carrit of Wahoo was driving a 2017 Ford pickup owned by NMC Group Inc. of Omaha heading west on County Road I near the intersection of County Road 12 when a 2017 Chevy pickup driven and owned by Steven Frahm of Ashland entered the intersection. Both vehicles struck each other on the front ends and then the rear ends of the vehicles collided. They both came to rest in a field on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The damage to both vehicles was estimated to be $5,000.
Two one-car accidents took place on Nov. 2 in different areas of the county. Just after 12 p.m., Kenneth Blum of Schuyler was driving a 2000 Ford pickup southbound on Highway 77 between County Road F and E when the front passenger tire blew, causing him to lose control. Bloom was pulling a trailer and ran off the road into the west ditch, then traveled south and collided with a driveway embankment.
A tree limb broke through the passenger window and struck the passenger, Barbara Blum, causing a severe injury to her arm. She was transported to a medical facility by helicopter.
The second accident on Nov. 2 took place about 2 p.m. when Nicki Burge of Weston was traveling westbound on County Road T in a 2002 Mercury SUV. As Burge crested a hill, she met a grain hauler heading east. Burge said both vehicles got over as far as they could, but she lost control on the gravel and slide into the south side ditch and rolled once.
Burge is a rural mail carrier and was seated in the center of the vehicle. The driver of the grain truck stopped to provide assistance. Burge’s vehicle sustained about $4,000 damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.