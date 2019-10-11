ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum offers free admission and lunch to all military veterans, active and retired military personnel during its Veterans Day program on Nov. 11.
The public is invited to attend the Veterans Day program and receive a free lunch. The event will begin with a light lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the program at 12 p.m. Advanced registration is required and admission is paid at the door for all non-veterans who register.
The program topic is focused on veteran’s point of view after his return from the battlefield. The keynote speaker, Nick Rucker, is a seven-year veteran based out of Omaha. During his time in the Army, Rucker worked in small-arms repair, fixing weapons for U.S. troops and other coalition forces. In Afghanistan, he flew more than 60 missions providing support to the Afghan National Army, the Turkish Army and Polish Special Forces. He is a soldier and a country singer.
Guests should arrive before 11:30 a.m.; the program will begin with the posting of the colors by the Ashland American Legion Post 129 and singing of the National Anthem by Rucker. After the program, guests are encouraged to visit the permanent exhibit “From the Ground up: Air War Vietnam”. The exhibit takes guests through the role of the Forward Air Controller on the ground to the strategic bombing missions of the B-52.
Advance registration is required for all guests attending the program. Guests are asked to go online or call the museum by Saturday, Nov. 2 to register. The website address is www.SACMuseum.org or contact Rachel at 402.944.3100 extension 253.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission applies to those who are not veterans but lunch is free. The event is free to members. Adults are $12, seniors are $11 and children 4 to 12 are $6.
