ASHLAND – Vern Nemitz will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 1 meeting of Men in Mission at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland.
Coffee is served at 6:30 a.m. and the free-will-offering breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m.
Nemitz is 73 years old and grew up in North Omaha. He attended St Paul’s Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Omaha North High School. He attended Omaha University, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Concordia University in Seward. He worked at Northside Community Church, a mission church in North Omaha, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Millard, and is now at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna, all as director of outreach. He has been in the ministry for 22 years. Before that he was a buyer for Brandeis and owner of Western Bowl in Millard.
Nemitz said he has chosen the outreach ministry because he believes you must reach out to people where they are in their life and show and tell them why Jesus is the answer for everything that comes their way.
The Men in Mission Romans Bible Study will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m., at Ashland Bible Church.
