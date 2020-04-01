ASHLAND – If there was a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was timing for new restaurant owners Trevor and Jen Haschenburger.
The married couple purchased Breadeaux Pizza in Ashland almost two months ago. Trevor has worked at the eatery since 2007 and was general manager before his “promotion” to owner.
Just as they were getting used to owning and operating their own restaurant, the dining room was declared off limits by the growing threat from the virus.
On March 24, Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Saunders County. One day later, a second case was reported and the county was put under a Directed Health Measure (DHM) by the state.
Restaurants are directly affected by a DHM, which requires eateries to close their dining areas immediately and serve customers by takeout, delivery and/or curbside service only.
With the dining area closed, they moved up plans to spruce up the area. Early this week, a crew was busy putting a new coat of paint on the walls.
The dining room’s character will remain despite new color on the walls, according to Trevor. The Bluejays that have graced the walls for decades retain their home overlooking the customers and employees.
“They are definitely the classic Jaybirds,” Jen said.
The décor will also include some Breadeaux memorabilia. These trinkets and toys, found in the restaurant’s basement, were given out as promotional items.
“We used to do a lot of giveaways,” Trevor said.
After the floor has been freshly waxed, new tables and chairs will be brought in. Before the limitations were placed by the state, a new salad bar had just been installed. Now it sits empty, waiting to be filled with fresh lettuce and vegetables and savory dressings.
As they make a few changes to the décor, Trevor said they will also play around with the menu to some extent. As a franchise, they have to keep certain brand items, but there is room to improvise.
“We can play to a degree on anything as long as we pay the royalty,” he said.
Trevor recently came up with a pizza that is a cross between a burrito and the classic Italian pie. Jen named it a “Burizza” and said it is similar to a taco pizza, but not as messy. It has been a hit with customers.
They recently added pickle chips to the menu, and they have also been popular.
“Once in a while we do something new,” Trevor said. “It doesn’t hurt to try things out.”
Many of Breadeaux’s diners are repeat customers, and Trevor has learned their favorites over the years, calling out the order before the patron has a chance to do so.
“I like the fact that I know everyone,” he said.
It’s one of Trevor’s methods to making the eating experience at Breadeaux a good one.
“I like to see people happy,” he said. “If I can be a part of it, that’s good for me.”
Trevor was just 20 years old when he started working at Breadeaux as a dishwasher for then-owner Todd Tenczer.
“I was just looking for a job that had hours,” he said.
When Tenczer was ready to sell the business in 2011, he asked Trevor if he was interested. But it wasn’t the right time.
John and Ann Hrdy of Murdock bought the pizzeria and kept Trevor on as manager.
“John told me that he said if I didn’t come with, there was no deal,” Trevor recalled.
John and Trevor worked together until John passed away in October 2018. Trevor said he and John had an agreement that he would buy the restaurant at some point in time. The purchase was completed in early February.
Trevor said always knew he wanted to be his own boss one day.
“I like the job security,” he said.
He also likes his job and the people of Ashland.
“I think I can help the businesses and buildings around us and support everyone that supported me,” he said.
He has plenty of support from Jen.
“I back him up fully and think he’s going to do a wonderful job,” she said.
The husband and wife are equal partners in the business, but Jen will continue with her full-time job with the Nebraska Department of Labor. She will help out at the pizzeria on weekends.
The rest of the crew includes longtime employee Ron Orris, the only full-time worker other than Trevor. Jen and Trevor’s son, Cadence, also works there part-time, as do siblings Connor and Reynie Goff.
The COVID-19 threat has decreased out-of-town customers. But local patrons have stepped up, Jen said.
“It has been wonderful for us,” she said. “Everyone is supporting us and everyone is supporting the local businesses.”
The restaurant is open for takeout and the staff will bring the order to the customer’s car parked out front if requested. They don’t have enough staff to do delivery at this time, Jen said.
The temporary changes created by the pandemic were scary for the new business owners, but the support from the community has turned their fear into gratitude.
“Definitely we appreciate what the Ashland community and surrounding areas have been able to do for us,” Jen said.
