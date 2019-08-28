WAHOO – Roger Noonan of Wahoo is being honored this August as the Saunders County Veteran of the Month.
Noonan received recognition during the Aug. 13 meeting of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and received a certificate of appreciation from Saunders County Veterans Officer Mary Pace.
Each month, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors recognizes a veteran who is a resident of Saunders County.
Noonan was nominated for this honor by his daughter, Patty Swanson.
Noonan grew up on a farm near Humphrey, where he was involved in farming with his parents in Platte County. At the age of 23, Noonan was drafted into service on April 24, 1958. At the time he was engaged to his sweetheart, Lou Ann.
Noonan reported to basic training at Fort Carson, Colo. After 18 weeks, he was sent to Fort Chaffey, Ark. for additional training. That was followed by training at Fort Belvoir, Va. to learn accounting and supply chain information.
In November 1958, Noonan boarded the U.S.S. Mann and spent the next 16 days on the sea. He arrived at Ascom, Korea, where he spent the next 13 months working with the 54th Engineers. He worked in a large warehouse, where he was responsible for supplies and keeping them stocked. He also organized and then cataloged all the parts.
Noonan was honorably discharged Feb. 1, 1960 and came home to Nebraska to marry his sweetheart on May 21, 1960 in St. Bernard.
In 1965, the Noonans moved to Colon to start farming. But, farming wasn’t the only thing he did.
He worked for 20 years at the Saunders Medical Center as the maintenance supervisor. He is an active member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Colon. He is also a member of the Wahoo VFW No. 4502 where he volunteering for the VFW Christmas drive delivery and every year works the bingo stand during the Saunders County Fair.
Noonan faithfully donates blood to the Red Cross and has reached the 21 gallon mark. He is a past volunteer for the Wahoo GED program and is currently a volunteer driver of the Wahoo Handy Van for the Wahoo Senior Center. He volunteers for the food distribution at the Wahoo Armory and Wahoo Senior Center.
For the past 68 years, he has been a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteering every year at the annual fish fries.
Now in his spare time, he also makes quilts with his wife, works on their flower and vegetable gardens and spending time with their family.
“The Saunders County Supervisors wish to recognize your military service to the United States of America,” the certificate presented to Noonan reads. “Please accept our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Let us never forget your demonstrated sacrifice, service, love and commitment to your county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.