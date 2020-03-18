ASHLAND – An Ashland Police Department officer was justified to draw her weapon during an incident last month, according to the head of the police department.
Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler said Sgt. Jolissa May-Werner’s use of a gun was appropriate during a felony traffic stop on Feb. 23.
“She really did what she was supposed to do, holding them there until backup arrives,” he said. The chief made his determination after reviewing body cam video of the incident, he added.
The incident began when a call was made to 911 reporting an armed disturbance in the 1400 block of Birch Street in Ashland.
May-Werner drove to the scene with lights and sirens going and called for backup from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department when she arrived.
The people who made the call reported that a black male adult had told them he had a gun. The suspect had left the area before police arrived.
The incident is connected to an arrest that was made at the same address the night before, Baudler said. A woman was arrested for child abuse. The suspect had come to the house to harass a witness, the chief reported.
As May-Werner continued investigating the call, two cars arrived. The suspect was in one of the cars.
The officer ordered the people from the house to go inside, which they did willingly.
“They were pretty afraid because they believed the subject was armed,” Baudler said.
Once the people were inside, May-Werner conducted a felony traffic stop, which is done when an officer believes a weapon may be involved, Baudler explained.
She ordered the subjects in the cars to get out of the vehicles and lay down on the ground. She held them at gunpoint until backup arrived and she could conduct a probable cause search for a weapon in the vehicles.
Baudler said many of the subjects did not comply with May-Werner’s orders. They acted obstinate and defiant, he added, as she yelled at them at least 15 times to get down. Some only got down partially on the ground.
“They did not appear to be intimidated by the officer and her position,” he said.
Eventually May-Werner was able to get control of the scene and put the subjects in the police cruiser as she searched for a weapon. No gun was found, Baudler said.
The subjects were given trespassing warnings. No arrests or citations were made, the chief said.
While May-Werner followed procedure, Baudler said they will use the incident as a teaching opportunity.
“From a training perspective, we’ll look at how we can do things better in the future,” he said.
Baudler said the police department has received a complaint about the incident. He told the complaining party that he would review the video. City Administrator Jessica Quady has also read the reports and watched the video footage and will respond to the complaint.
