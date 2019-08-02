WAHOO – The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has reported a recent motorcycle crash near Ashland.
According to the accident report, Robert L. Saner J. of Ashland entered the curve on County Road A too fast and lost control of his 1997 Yamaha bike.
He was dumped off of the bike and it skidded off the road. Ashland Rescue transported him to an Omaha hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.