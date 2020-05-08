AVOCA – An Avoca man died in a one-car rollover accident last Friday.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 120th St. just North of Highway 34 at 10:49 a.m. May 1 for a call of a one-vehicle rollover accident.
Robbie L. Barnhart, 52, of Avoca, was driving northbound on 120th Street, just north of Highway 34, on a gravel road when he lost control of the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it began rolling.
Barnhart was the sole was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
