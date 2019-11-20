ASHLAND – Organizers are hoping for better weather than last year for the Holiday Art Walk, planned for the evening of Saturday, Nov. 23.
Last year, an icy, slush mix fell on Ashland during the afternoon and evening, keeping visitors away from the annual event, even though the local businesses kept their doors open in the hopes that brave shoppers would venture out anyway.
The weather forecast looks good, with a predicted high of 47 degrees on Saturday and no precipitation of any type, including the frozen kind, in the prediction put out by The Weather Channel on weather.com.
Several businesses have set up special displays, exhibits and promotions for this art walk. Kim Cooper of Cooper Studio and Gallery will also hold his holiday open house, called “Gathering in Ashland.” It also celebrates the 19th anniversary of the gallery opening.
“We purchased our building in July of 2001 and had our first (grand) opening in November of 2001,” Cooper said.
Cooper will have several new paintings completed since the summer for sale, including five from his recent trip to New England, (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire) where he and wife Lynn spent two weeks seeing the sights.
The open house will also show off recent repairs to the building done in the past year, including brighter lighting, Cooper said. And Lynn Cooper will serve her culinary creations for all to enjoy.
In addition to the art walk hours on Saturday evening, Cooper’s event is all day Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Postscript is holding a pop-up bookstore during the art walk, said owner Laura Capp, with 10 percent of proceeds from all book purchases going to the Ashland Public Library.
“There will also be a handful of titles that are on the library’s wish list that customers can purchase and donate that evening,” said Capp.
There will also be snacks and beverages served at Postscript.
At Willow Point Gallery, they are celebrating 25 years with a sale on all framed art, according to owner Mary Roncka. The gallery was started by her husband, artist Gene Roncka, and features his unique artwork.
Shoppers can enjoy 10 percent off any framed art up to $90.00 and 20 percent off framing on anything above $90.00. There will also be a sale on “Special Moments” by Gene Roncka for $89.00 framed. Collectible ornaments will be $10.99, and Mary Roncka will take 25 percent off of framing for any winter or Christmas art by Gene Roncka.
At Salt Creek Mercantile, owner Ashley Welch is also having a holiday open house, called “Christmas at the Mercantile.” She has decked the store out in shimmery whites, natural light woods, aged metallic elements and greenery with a few pops of cerulean blue to illustrate her theme of “Peace on Earth” this holiday season.
The shopping experience will be enhanced with cocktails, snacks, special prices and giveaways at Salt Creek Mercantile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.