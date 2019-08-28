ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum has scheduled a program and lunch event on Sept. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of first responders and military persons who have devoted their lives to maintaining peace and freedom in our country.
The keynote speaker for this program is Dr. David Crist, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Crist served with a light armored reconnaissance battalion during Operation Desert Storm and, after 2001, with Special Operations Forces in both Afghanistan and Iraq. Most recently, he served three years with U.S. Special Operations Command.
He is currently assigned to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas Security Affairs. He is a visiting fellow at The Washington Institute, documenting 30 years of U.S.-Iranian conflict in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan for a forthcoming book (spring 2011). He is currently on a leave of absence from the Department of Defense, where he serves as a senior historian for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Crist has written and spoken extensively on contemporary military history and has produced numerous studies for the U.S. government examining current operations in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.
All military cardholders and first responders are invited to attend for free, but must register in advance. General admission applies to non-members and all other guests; a light complimentary lunch will be included with all RSVPs. Respond online at https://sacmuseum.org/patriot-day-registration/ or by phone at 402-944-3100 by Sept. 2.
