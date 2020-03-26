WAHOO – Planning for this summer’s Saunders County Fair continues, even in this time of uncertainty.
The Saunders County Agricultural Society met on March 18 for their monthly meeting. At that time, they discussed the fair’s future.
Fair board member Theresa Klein said they proceeding with plans for the fair, but ultimately the decision will be made with the Extension Service, which operates the 4-H program that is such a big part of the fair. And the Extension Service adheres to mandates from the state and federal government, she added.
In the meantime, work will continue on the fairgrounds. Work on the sheep/goat barn has been delayed by winter weather, but demolition of the old small animal barn and construction of a new building will begin this spring, Klein said.
The fair’s concert committee continues to work on ticket sales and other tasks for the 38 Special/Blackhawk double-headliner event.
“We’re moving full steam ahead,” Klein said.
The board also discussed the replacement of benches in the arbor area on the fairgrounds. Klein said the Mid-Bluff Livestock Club has obtained a grant for one bench and fundraising efforts are underway for the others. The project will also include adding lights to the area.
The fairground’s sound system is also in the process of being upgraded. Klein said the fair board has been working for years to replace the aging system and this year will complete the final part of the project at the Hattan Pavilion.
Klein said the fair board’s overall objective is to be prudent and fiscally responsible for the operation of the fair and maintenance of the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.