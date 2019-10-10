WAHOO – The Platte Valley Wranglers 4-H Club held their annual 4-H Horse Show Sept. 29 at the indoor arena on the Saunders County Fairgrounds. The judge for the show was Sierra Peterson a former Platte Valley Wranglers member and former Nebraska Rodeo Queen.The Ribbon Girl was Kaliska Kelley, also a member of the Platte Valley Wranglers.
Hi-Point and Reserve trophies were presented in three age groups from points the riders earned during the day in showmanship, horsemanship, reining, egg race, keyhole, barrels and poles.
In the 15 and over age group the Hi-Point trophy was earned by Lilly Cullinane of the Platte Valley Wranglers. No Reserve was awarded.
In the 12 to 14 age group the Hi-Point went to Kylee Ruff of the Trail and Tails Club in Gretna. The Reserve Hi-Point went to Kelsey Walker, also a member of the Trail and Tails Club.
In the 11 and under age group the Hi-Point went to Maddie Spreeman of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club and the Reserve Hi-Point went to Stella Chrishansen of the Skyline Trail Blazers in Elkhorn.
Five riders from the Platte Valley Wranglers participated along with two pre-4H members. Their results are as follows.
Emma Spreeman – Lead Line, second with a purple
Will Spreeman – Lead Line, first with a purple
Ben Spreeman (263) – Showmanship, fifth with a red; Novice Horsemanship,first with a purple; Egg Race, sixth with a red; Keyhole, third with a red; Poles, fifth with a red; Barrels, fifth with a red; Blind Barrels, first with a purple
Livia Sharp (age 9) – Showmanship, sixth with a red; Bareback Equitation, fifth with a red; Horsemanship, second with a blue; Egg Race, third with a blue; Keyhole, sixth with a Red; Poles, third with a blue; Barrels, second with a purple; Blind Barrels, White
Taryn Sudik (age 9) – Showmanship, second with a purple; Bareback Equitation, sixth with a red; Novice Horsemanship, second with a blue; Egg Race, fourth with a blue; Keyhole, fifth with a red; Poles, sixth with a Red; Barrels, sixth with a blue; Blind Barrels, White
Maddie Spreeman (age 11) – Showmanship, third with a purple; Bareback Equitation, second with a Blue; English Equitation, second with a purple; English Pleasure, first with a purple; Horsemanship, first with a purple; Egg Race, second with a purple; Reining, third with a white; Keyhole, second with a purple; Poles, first with a purple; Barrels, first with a purple; Blind Barrels, first with a purple
Lilly Culliane (age 15) – Horsemanship, first with a blue; Egg Race, second with a purple; Poles, first with a purple; Barrels, first with a purple
