ASHLAND – The Platte Valley Wranglers held their year-end party on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the VFW. The year-end party includes leaders, members, parents and grandparents. A great meal of pizza with salads and desserts brought by the families was enjoyed by all.
Earning year-end awards this year were Mary Andelt for Most Improved Project, Livia Sharpe for Most Improved Rider and Maddie Spreeman for the best All-Around 4-H Member for 2019.
