WAHOO – The results from the May 12 Primary Election have been certified by the Board of State Canvassers.
There were no changes in the outcome of local races, according to Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren.
Statewide the primary was a record setter with more than 471,000 votes cast, even though it took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The May 12 primary was historic in a number of respects,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 primary in the history of our state.
Evnen noted that Nebraska did not reschedule the primary election, despite the pandemic.
“Nebraska voters refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from exercising their right to vote,” he said.
A record number of people opted to use the early ballot, or mail-in, option. Lindgren said she did not yet have final figures on the percentage of voters in Saunders County that used this method, but was certain it was unprecedented.
“It obviously was a record,” she added.
In the race for the District 23 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, incumbent Bruce Bostleman of Brainard lead challenger Helen Raikes of Ashland. Bostleman received 5,703 votes in the entire district, while Raikes garnered 3,430. In Saunders County, 3,206 votes were cast for Bostleman while 2,423 voters marked the oval for Raikes. In Butler County, the number was 1,669 for Bostleman and 517 for Raikes. Bostleman received 828 votes in Colfax County, while Raikes garnered 490.
Both candidates advance to the November General Election, because it is a nonpartisan election.
Three districts on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors are up for election. In District 2, four Republicans were on the ballot for nomination to the November General Election. Incumbent Doris Karloff of Yutan earned the nomination with 236 votes. Challenger John Zaugg of Yutan came in second place with 191 votes, followed by JC Long with 98 votes and Chris Kems of Yutan with 50 votes. There were two write-in votes. Because no candidates in the Democrat Party or any other parties filed for election, Karloff will run unopposed in November.
Incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs advanced to the General Election in District 4. He received 416 votes compared to 249 for his challenger, Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan. No other candidates filed from other parties, so Sukstorf will also run unopposed.
There were no incumbents on the ballot in District 6, as current supervisor Ed Rastovski opted not to run for reelection. As a result, there will be a new face on the county board after the November election. Republican candidate Tom Hrdlicka of Wahoo won the nomination with 202 votes. He had a slim lead over Deborah Wehling-Wilcox of Wahoo with 193 votes. In third place was Ken Stuchlik of Wahoo with 136 votes. The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Kyle Morgan in the General Election.
Voters in Mead said yes to keno by a nearly five-to-one margin. A total of 97 voters said yes to a lottery, which translates into allowing keno in a new bar that is opening later this summer in the village. Eighteen voters cast a vote against the measure.
