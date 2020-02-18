ASHLAND – After a bit of excitement late last week, things are winding down for the Americans quarantined at Camp Ashland.
Fifty-seven people who had been in Wuhan, China, were evacuated to the U.S. on Feb. 7 and taken to Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard facility near Ashland, last Saturday. The quarantine is scheduled to last for 14 days. They are set to leave at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials overseeing the quarantine of Americans who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus said an adult woman showing mild symptoms was taken to the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for testing on Friday afternoon.
Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency medicine at Nebraska Medicine, said the woman had a mild cough that was detected during one of the twice-daily routine screening being done on the 57 people being quarantined at Camp Ashland.
Once the cough was noted, the woman was taken to Nebraska Medicine by a private ambulance service that has been stationed at Camp Ashland for just such an emergency.
At Nebraska Medicine, testing was done. Officials said during a press conference on Friday afternoon that the test results were not yet back. Another set of tests were run 24 hours after the first set.
After the second set of tests was completed, it was confirmed that the woman did not have the virus, which has now been named “COVID-19” by health officials.
On Monday, 13 Americans who had been on a cruise ship docked off of the coast of Japan for two weeks arrived in Omaha for monitoring and testing.
Some of the Americans had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they are only showing mild symptoms of the disease. They will be closely monitored and tested before being released from the quarantine unit.
Officials also provided a glimpse into what life is like for the people quarantined at Camp Ashland.
On Friday, Capt. Dana Hill, incident commander with the U.S. Health and Human Service’s Department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said the people are being provided exercise equipment, activities and hold a town hall meeting every afternoon.
There have been multiple birthdays celebrated in the first eight days of the quarantine, including one woman who was feted twice because the staff accidentally held the party a day early, according to Hill.
“There’s been something fun happening every single day,” she said.
The focus is to provide great services to all 57 individuals who are quarantined at Camp Ashland, Hill said.
“The morale remains high of staff and of the residents,” she added.
Despite providing many of the comforts of home, the quarantine still has aspects that are not part of everyday life. Health officials don protective equipment and maintain a six-foot spatial distance when dealing with the quarantined people, Hill and Schwedhelm said.
Health officials are also closely monitoring where passengers were sitting on the plane that evacuated them from China to the U.S. One person on that plane who was being quarantined in Texas has tested positive for coronavirus, officials reported Thursday.
Hill did not say where the people quarantined in Camp Ashland were seated in relation to the person who tested positive.
“We are watching all 57 people, regardless of where they were sitting on the airplane,” she said.
