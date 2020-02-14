ASHLAND – Officials overseeing the quarantine of Americans who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus said an adult woman showing mild symptoms was taken to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for testing on Friday afternoon.
Fifty-seven people who had been in Wuhan, China, were evacuated to the U.S. last week and taken to Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard facility near Ashland, last Saturday. The quarantine is scheduled to last for 14 days.
Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency medicine at Nebraska Medicine, said the woman had a mild cough that was detected during one of the twice-daily routine screening being done on the 57 people being quarantined at Camp Ashland.
Once the cough was noted, the woman was taken to Nebraska Medicine by a private ambulance service that has been stationed at Camp Ashland for just such an emergency.
At Nebraska Medicine, testing was done. Officials said during a press conference on Friday afternoon that the test results were not yet back. Another set of tests will be run 24 hours after the first set, Schwedhelm added.
If the coronavirus is confirmed in the patient, the woman would go into a biocontainment unit, Schwedhelm said. If the symptoms remain mild, the woman could “self-quarantine” at the health care facility.
If a positive test turned up, medical staff would also focus on the woman’s family.
“It would just impact people closest to this individual,” said Schwedhelm.
If all of the tests come back negative, the woman would be reunited with her family and continue the quarantine period.
“If it goes great, this person will be headed back to Camp Ashland,” Schwedhelm said.
While at Nebraska Medicine, the woman is being housed in the Quarantine Unit at the Davis Global Center, Schwedhelm said. The unit is engineered to make sure the virus cannot spread.
Officials also provided a glimpse into what life is like for the people quarantined at Camp Ashland.
Capt. Dana Hill, incident commander with the U.S. Health and Human Service’s Department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said the people are provided exercise equipment, activities and hold a town hall meeting every afternoon.
There have been multiple birthdays celebrated in the first eight days of the quarantine, including one woman who was feted twice because the staff accidentally held the party a day early, according to Hill.
“There’s been something fun happening every single day,” she said.
The focus is to provide great services to all 57 individuals who are quarantined at Camp Ashland, Hill said.
“The morale remains high of staff and of the residents,” she added.
Despite providing many of the comforts of home, the quarantine still has aspects that are not part of everyday life. Health officials don protective equipment and maintain a six-foot spatial distance when dealing with the quarantined people, Hill and Schwedhelm said.
Health officials are also closely monitoring where passengers were sitting on the plane that evacuated them from China to the U.S. One person on that plane who was being quarantined in Texas has tested positive for coronavirus, officials reported Thursday.
Hill did not say where the people quarantined in Camp Ashland were seated in relation to the person who tested positive.
“We are watching all 57 people, regardless of where they were sitting on the airplane,” she said.
