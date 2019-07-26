ASHLAND – Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland will hold the 31st annual Quilt Auction on Saturday, July 27.
This year’s auction will feature more than 400 beautifully quilted and tied quilts from quilting groups and individuals from Nebraska and neighboring states.
The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. The schedule also includes lunch, swimming, hayrack rides and camp tours. In case of rain, the auction and lunch will be moved indoors and continue as scheduled.
Last year they raised more than $106,000 to support youth camping programs at Carol Joy Holing Camp.
