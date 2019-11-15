60 Years Ago (1959)
One of the truly most memorable days in our state’s history was Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice Day. Armistice Day claimed a national holiday, but with the passing of years, it became less and less observed, and the purpose of Armistice Day dwindled in the new situations as we approached World War II. In recent years, the date has been retained, but the name of the day, and to a degree its purpose, has been changed as Nov. 11 has become Veteran’s Day.
50 Years Ago (1969)
A one-man art show of ceramics and hand-blown glass created by John Nygren is on display this month at Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery on the University of Nebraska campus. Nygren is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Nygren of Ashland.
In other news, World War I veterans were honored at an American Legion dinner. Those honored were E.A. Fricke, Frank Lohry. C.B. Laune, George Schofield, Russell Martt, Rex Wollen, Otto Olson, Bernice Freel and Al Haucke.
40 Years Ago (1979)
Seventeen Ashland-Greenwood high school juniors attended the 31st annual Boys and Girls County Government Day at the courthouse in Wahoo Thursday. They were accompanied by Post 129 Commander Chuck Reisen of Ashland and a post member, Pastor Eugene Denner of Murdock, a past department chaplain. District 7 Commander Keith Smith of Ceresco explained the aims and purposes of County Government Day. There are 11 American Legion Posts in Saunders County. They finance and sponsor this annual meeting.
30 Years Ago (1989)
Veteran’ Day, Nov. 11, is also Buddy Poppy Day for VFW Post 9776 Post. Auxiliary and Junior Girls Auxiliary will be selling poppies in Ashland that day. Katrina Rogers was chosen as Miss Buddy Poppy this year and will be helping along with other Junior Girls. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Rogers. All the funds collected for poppies goes to assist veterans and their families in in times of need.
20 Years Ago (1999)
Four students from Ashland-Greenwood High School have been selected out of approximately 200 students from 51 Nebraska high schools to comprise two honor bands that will perform at Doane College. Keri White and Jenny Sardeson, both clarinet students, have been chosen for the Doane Festival Band. Amber Gilliam, tenor saxophone, has been named an alternate for the festival band, April Johnson, also a clarinet student, will play for the Doane Honor Band.
10 Years Ago (2009)
The Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School library now offers extended hours effective this month. The library will be staffed on Monday and Thursday each week for 5 to 7 p.m.
Jeffrey Glazebrook was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Mary Gilbride Tuesday morning in Saunders County District Court. He was convicted of first degree murder in the 1977 death of Saidee “May” McReynolds by a jury in September. The 97-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her Ashland home and died two weeks later from her injuries.
