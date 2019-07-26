ASHLAND – The 2019 Ashland Rotary Washers Tournament was held the beer garden on Saturday during Stir-Up.
There were two divisions this year, according to Rotary Member Brad Carlson. The Amateur Division had 22 teams and the Professional Division had eight teams.
Amateur Division
1. Jay Fergus (Greenwood) and Brad Carlson (Ashland)
2. Kurt and Megan Christiansen (Lincoln)
3. Michelle Egr (Omaha) and Lucas Kastl (David City)
4. Craig Swerczek (Ashland) and Tanner Wemhoff (Octavia)
5. Megan Carlson (Ashland) and Eric Bopp (Omaha)
Professional Division
1. Kurt Christiansen (Lincoln) and Trevor Sherman (Lincoln)
2. Ryan Homan (Bruno) and Tanner Wemhoff (Octavia)
3. Parker Mastny (David City) and Eric Bopp (Omaha)
