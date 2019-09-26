WAHOO – Saunders County Supervisors took a proactive stance against a proposed shooting range in the northern part of the county.
At the Sept. 17 county board meeting, Saunders County Supervisor Scott Sukstorf made a motion that the county requests the City of Fremont apply for zoning approval for a shooting range planned for its police department and other law enforcement agencies.
“If they want to move forward on this, they have to come in and talk to us about it,” said Sukstorf.
The rest of the supervisors agreed with Sukstorf, voting unanimously to approve the motion.
A group of citizens from the area attended the meeting, along with representatives from the Fremont Police Department, Saunders County Sheriff’s Department and Wahoo Police Department.
Attorney Brad Holforf represented a trio of landowners opposing the shooting range. He said they have 157 signatures from residents living within a mile and a half of the proposed area who are against the idea.
“We’re hoping they can find alternatives,” Holtorf told the supervisors.
Sukstorf said there are rural housing developments in the area that will be affected by the gun range.
“Putting a shooting range in the middle of all of this just doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Roger Harders is one of the potential developers. He is planning 15 lots, with two of them located within 120 feet of the fence around the Fremont property.
Holtorf said the City of Fremont bought the land in the 1950s for a dump. Public outcry caused them to rethink the idea.
Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott told the supervisors he discussed the shooting range with Fremont city officials, who said it was their opinion that they did not need zoning approval for the project, but also said they are not looking for a fight with their neighbors to the south.
“Surprisingly, we don’t want controversy any more than you do,” he said.
Elliott also said they are not tied to this particular spot just yet.
“If we find a better site, we will definitely go there,” he said.
An informational meeting had been planned for this week to clear up misunderstandings about the project, Elliott said.
“All I’m asking is you give us an opportunity to present information we have in regard to the shooting range,” he said.
However, the meeting was postponed and new date had not been announced before press time.
